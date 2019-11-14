DOBSON, JUNIOUS "NICK"

DOBSON, Junious A. "Nick," 75, of New Kent, Va., departed this life November 9, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife, Jacqueline "Jackie" Dobson; three daughters, Deaconess Joyce Dobson Crawford (Melvin), Minister Selda Dobson Johnson (Tyrone) and Teresa Dobson Brown (Floyd); one son, Alvin Dobson; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Paige; brother, William Dobson (Fannie); sisters-in-law, Ida Brown and Ruth Dobson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Parrish Hill Baptist Church, 12401 John Tyler Memorial Hwy., Charles City, Va. Interment New Elam Baptist Church Cemetery, New Kent, Va.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
