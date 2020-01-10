DOBSON, Ruth Rebecca, 87, of Charles City, Va., departed this life on January 6, 2020. A viewing will be held 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Wilson & Associates - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, Va. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Parrish Hill Baptist Church, 12401 John Tyler Memorial Hwy., Charles City, Va. Interment church cemetery.View online memorial
