DODGE, Jeffrey "Dodger" Scott, Richmond local, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019, of liver cancer. Jeff was one of the most unique people in a community of unique people in Richmond, Va. He was born to parents, Charles and Jeanne Dodge on July 25, 1959, in Philadelphia, Pa., and grew up in Prince George County, Va. He settled as an adult in Richmond. His personality was an amalgamation of classic horror cinema, punk rock, Psychobilly and classical genres of music and motorcycle riding. He was a spinner of tales that held a unique blend of truth and fantasy, and could rouse the most limited of imaginations. He used that ability to make his friends and family laugh, cry and think critically. He used anecdotes from his own life as allegories of fate, trauma, pessimism and the occasional silver lining. His interest in the Ramones and Alice Cooper could not be matched. His dedication to teaching his stepdaughter to embrace her freedom of expression was unrivaled. Dodger worked at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts for a number of years in the '80s and '90s, where he was affectionately known as the Avant Gardener, and at Pleasants Hardware for many years in the '90s and '00s. He is survived by his brothers, Carlton Dodge and Christopher Dodge; and his former wife, Martha Giddings; and stepdaughter, Taylor Vaughn. A celebration of Dodger's life will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, at The Cornerstone, 2053 W. Broad St., Richmond, Va. 23220, from 6 to 10 p.m. or whenever they can get us to leave. All are welcome.View online memorial