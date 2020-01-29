DODSON, Dale Derk, 85, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was the first daughter born to Marion and Reverend Dr. Ferdinand Derk on July 5, 1934. She often reminisced about growing up in Shamokin, Pa., moving to Colorado and later attending Ferrum College in Virginia, where her father served as dean in the 1950s. At Ferrum, she met the love of her life, Grayson Dodson, who she married in 1952. She raised four children in Richmond, Va., while earning a B.A. and M.S. from VCU and pursuing a career as a teacher and school counselor in Henrico, Va. She passed along to her children respect for learning, a great sense of humor and a strong love of family. She enjoyed traveling with Grayson all over the world, including Russia, Egypt, Ireland and Australia, to name a few. Sadly, after 35 years together, she lost Grayson to cancer in 1987, but her love for him endured always. Upon retiring, she turned her energies to many volunteer and charitable endeavors such as the Monacan Women's Club, The Sunshine Circle (Children's Hospital of the Kings Daughters), the Cancer Society and the Republican Women's Club. Often compared with Lucille Ball, she continually maintained a great sense of humor, a "can do" attitude, an impeccable fashion sense and her trademark red hair and orange lipstick. She was very creative and always had a project going, such as quilting or crocheting, to give to friends and family. She was always affirming and comforting to talk to and gave great common-sense advice. Her family lovingly gave her the nickname "Mudd"; like the name, she was truly one-of-a-kind, a firecracker who always added a little pizzazz to the occasion and endlessly lit up a room with her laughter and theatrics. We will always feel truly blessed to have had her in our lives and find comfort in knowing that she is now finally reunited with her one true love in Heaven. She was preceded in death by her husband, Grayson Dodson; father, Reverend Dr. Ferdinand Derk; and mother, Marion Derk; and aunt, Helen Mast. She is survived by daughters, Pamela Chaoul and husband, Michel, Kimberly Villarreal and husband, John; sons, Grayson Derk Dodson and wife, Yong Hui, Barry Dodson and wife, Diane; as well as eight granddaughters, Brianne, Lauren Dale, Caroline, Jessica, Micah, Margaret, Emily and Catherine; three great-grandsons, Grayson, Eben and Herron; brother, Reverend Jay Derk and wife, Lee; sister, Denise and husband, Gary; as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family members and friends who will all miss the sound of her voice each and every day. The family will receive friends at Woody Funeral Home Parham on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. and a graveside service will take place on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Providence Baptist Church in Northumberland County. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Dale Dodson, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 1
Graveside
Saturday, February 1, 2020
1:00PM-1:20PM
1:00PM-1:20PM
Providence Baptist Church
5730 Courthouse Road
Miskimon, VA 22473
5730 Courthouse Road
Miskimon, VA 22473
Guaranteed delivery before Dale's Graveside begins.