DOERR, Dorothy (Spainhour). On July 28, 2019, Dorothy "Dottie" Doerr (Spainhour), passed away peacefully at home at the age of 88, with her family by her side. She was preceded in death by her first husband, William "Bill" Doerr; her eldest son, Curt Doerr; and her second husband, Earl Spainhour. She is survived by her son, Brett Doerr; daughter-in-law, Lora Doerr; and her two stepchildren, Lisa Barna and Steven Spainhour. Trained in women's fashion, Dottie owned a successful boutique in Richmond, Virginia (D'ors Boutique) for over 30 years, spanning much of the '70s, '80s and '90s. Active in the Woman's Club everywhere she lived, she also enjoyed weekly bridge games with her friends, and in retirement became a very talented artist, creating several award-winning pieces over the years that she donated to charity. Dottie also had a taste for adventure, traveling throughout the United States and to various countries over the years. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.View online memorial