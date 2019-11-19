DOLAN, Rita Matthews, joined her husband, Roy "Buddy" D. Dolan, in Heaven on November 16, 2019. She was also preceded in death by her parents, George and Addie Matthews; daughter, Robin D. Leberstien; granddaughters, Angela Shelton and Carly Leberstien; brother, Leo Matthews; and sister, Cecelia Clarke. She is survived by four children, Mary Ellen Dolan-Odor (Ken), Charles Wayne Dolan (Wendy), Regina D. Webster (Ron) and Rose D. Barnett (Mike); sisters, Elizabeth Butler (Bruce) and Julia Greene; brother-in-law, Jim Clarke; six grandchildren and many great and great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, November 21, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Rd., N. Chesterfield. Private interment.View online memorial
