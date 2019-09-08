DOMINGUEZ, Abel M., 90, of Midlothian, Va., formerly of St. Mary's City, Md., passed away peacefully on August 29, 2019. Born on August 19, 1929, in New Jersey, he retired as a Colonel in the United States Air Force after serving his country for over 20 years. He traveled throughout his life and enjoyed sailing on the eastern coast, spending time with family and volunteering. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Doris. He is survived by his three children, Jean and husband, Donnie Kinard, Jane and husband, Roy Kropp, Martin and wife, Maryann; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He will be remembered as a devoted husband and caring father, respected by all in his personal and professional life as an ethical, hardworking man who valued education and family. He will be laid to rest with full military honors in Arlington National Cemetery in the near future. Memorial contributions may be made to Historic St. Mary's City, Maryland Dove Fund, P.O. Box 24, St. Mary's City, Md. 20686.View online memorial