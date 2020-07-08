DONAN, Mary R., 96, of Richmond, died July 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Donan. Surviving are her daughter, Rosalind D. Harris (Welford); sister, Benella Mayfield Patterson (Page); brother, Donald Wayne Mayfield (Elaine); a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. A walk-through visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., and where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9. Rev. Dr. Adam L. Bond officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook and live streaming at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
