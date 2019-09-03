DONATI, John Llewellyn, age 92, born in Richmond, Va., joined his wife, Jean, in heaven on August 30, 2019. He is survived by his six children, Jean Marie, Jan, Joni, John Jr. (Merry), Marie Hein (Jeremiah Speers) and Laura DeRico. He leaves behind five grandchildren, John III (Jane), Lori Hawkins (Brandon), Jamie (Sallie), Darla Hein, Adam Hein; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Humbert and Marie; brothers, Andrew and Humbert Jr. "Bootsie"; and sister, Helen. John owned "Helen's Inn" a family owned restaurant from 1935 to 2001. He had many friends from his high school days at Thomas Jefferson, where he was a member of the baseball team. He was loved by all; to include his neighbors and the McDonald's Breakfast Club members. He was a fond lover of music, the Byrd Theater, bowling and roller skating. John was a member of the Giuseppe Verdi Lodge #315. We are grateful to the Little Sisters of the Poor for the extra care and support they gave to Dad during the last few years. The family will receive friends at Bliley's - Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, on Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., where a Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity.View online memorial