DOOLEY, Dr. Mark Christopher, passed away at home on October 18, 2019. Mark was born in Staten Island, N.Y., on October 17, 1951, to Dr. Alfred and Mary Dooley. He grew up in Auburn, N.Y., and was the eldest of five children. Mark pursued his passion for helping others and medicine by becoming a gastroenterologist. He completed his residency at Georgetown University and his fellowship at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. He had been a practicing physician with Richmond Gastroenterology for the past 37 years. Mark is survived by his wife, Linda; and their four daughters, Kami Thacker (Larry), Krista Hanesworth (Steve), Lauren Welsh (John) and Mary Beth Kirby (Matt). He was a beloved "Poppy" to his 10 grandchildren, Rylie, Cohen, Hudson, Charlie, Logan, Hendrix, Lilia, Noa, Sawyer and Mayah. He is also survived by his brothers, Larry Dooley (Mary) and Tom Dooley (Kim); and sisters, Jeanne Reynolds (Bill) and Teri Baier (Mike); and many nieces and nephews. His memory will live on forever with his family, friends and the patients in his care. Mark was looking forward to going on hikes and visiting many national parks in retirement, but was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer soon after. Although a Tar Heel basketball fan, he found former NC State Coach Jimmy Valvano's speech at the ESPYS inspiring. "If you laugh, you think and you cry, that's a full day. That's a heck of a day. You do that seven days a week, you're going to have something special." Please consider donating to his foundation at www.v.org to help support cancer research. Share memories of Mark for his family to cherish at memoriesofmarkdooley@gmail.com.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
