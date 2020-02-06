DORAN, Michael S., 73, of Colonial Heights, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020. He was born December 24, 1946, to the late Joseph and Lois Doran. Michael is survived by his wife of 43 years, Barbara Moore Doran; son, Michael Joseph Doran; daughter, Jamie Doran Jones (Noah); two grandchildren, Elizabeth Katherine "Libbie Kate" Jones and Benjamin Michael Jones; and several cousins he was close to. Michael was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Colonial Heights. He was a highly respected CPA with his own firm, Michael S. Doran CPA. He was a member of the Crater Antique Automobile Club. Michael was a graduate of the VCU School of Business and enjoyed attending VCU basketball games. Michael loved spending time with his family and friends and will always be remembered as a people person. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 17111 Jefferson Davis Highway, S. Chesterfield, Va. Interment will follow in Blandford Cemetery, 319 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VCU School of Business in Michael's memory at www.business.vcu.edu/give/. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.View online memorial
Service information
Feb 8
Visitation
Saturday, February 8, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, Colonial Heights Chapel
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
Feb 10
Funeral Service
Monday, February 10, 2020
10:00AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
17111 Jefferson Davis Highway
S. Chesterfield, VA 23834
Feb 10
Interment following funeral service
Monday, February 10, 2020
12:00AM
Blandford Cemetery
319 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23803
