DORE, Ronald Lane Sr., 73, of Goochland, Va., passed away December 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marion George Dore; his mother, Alice Jennings Dore; brother, Clarence Melvin Dore "Sonny." He is survived by his children, Jennifer Dore Foskey and her husband, Kenneth Wayne Foskey and Ronald Lane Dore Jr. "Bubba"; grandchildren, Nikolas, Alyson, Emily and Jacob; sister, Lois Dore Pitts. Ronald loved Phoebus, Va. and Buckroe Beach. He also loved fishing. He was an Air Force veteran, having served during the Vietnam War. A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Donations may be made in his name to Stjude.org.View online memorial
