DORR, LUCY

DORR, The Rev. Lucy Richey, children's minister and educator who served Baptist churches in six states, died peacefully at her home in Petersburg, Virginia, on July 26, 2019. For 89 years, she devoted her life to serving God and helping others. Lucy was born June 4, 1930, in Greenwood, South Carolina, to Marion and Ruby Richey. She attended Greenwood Public Schools, North Greenville Junior College and Lander College. Later, Lucy studied music at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and special education at Virginia Commonwealth University. She was ordained to the ministry in 1999. Lucy organized Vacation Bible Schools for thousands of children and mobilized volunteers to support local, state and international missions. She loved to travel to see the world and to participate in missions. In her later years, she focused on helping the homeless. Lucy loved reading, gardening and music. She listened, sang and led others to sing! She was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 56 years, Rev. Bartlett P. Dorr; and her son, Raymond Dorr. Survivors include five children and their spouses, Kathryn Dorr Steen (Warren), Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Daniel Dorr (Pam), Locust Grove, Georgia, Jennifer Dorr Jenkins, Grand Goave, Haiti, Thomas Dorr (Jean), Waynesboro, Virginia, Patricia Marie Dorr, Nicholasville, Kentucky. Additionally, she is survived by her siblings and their spouses, daughter-in-law, Bon Poor (Toon) Dorr of New Jersey; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, at First Baptist Church of Petersburg. Visitation immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Haiti Mountain Clinic, CBF P.O. Box, 102972, Atlanta, Ga. 30368-2972, memo line: Mountain Clinic #86153 or Building Restoration, FBC Endowment, First Baptist Church Petersburg, P.O. Box 445, Petersburg, Va. 23804.View online memorial