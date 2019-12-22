DORSEY, Anna Miller, age 85, passed away December 9, 2019. She was born March 5, 1934, in Richmond. She was married to Bill Dorsey, who preceded her in death in 1976. Anna loved cooking, gardening, music and church. She was a giver, and lived a 1Peter 4:10 servant's life. Anna was a loving mother to her four children; Stan Dorsey preceded her in death in 2010. She is survived by her children, Vickie Brunk, husband, Steve Brunk, Debbie Robold, husband, Warren Robold and Chris Dorsey; along with her nine grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. A celebration service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on January 3, 2020, at the Transformation Church RVA at 6000 Ironbridge Road. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Transformation Church RVA.View online memorial
