DOTSON, Veronica Claudette, of Fairfax, Virginia, entered into the Kingdom of God on Saturday, October 19, 2019, in Clinton, Maryland. Veronica was born in Amelia, Virginia on August 6, 1960. She leaves to cherish her memory brother, Joe Lydell Dotson (Luvena); devoted sister, Vanessa Dotson; uncles, George Anderson (Lucy), Charles Robinson (Barbara), James Robinson (Diane), Cleveland Robinson (Diane M.), Sylvester Robinson (Darlene) and Pastor Ralland Robinson Sr. (Francine); aunts, Vera Gibson, Ethel Johnson, Lottie Trent (Floyd) and Rosa Robinson; stepmother, Yvonne Dotson; and a host of nieces, nephews, one devoted, Darryl M. Trent (Shalonda); cousins, one devoted whom she loved a like a sister, Florence Cannon (Harvey); and friends. Remains rest at Michael W. Hawkes Funeral Home, Amelia, Virginia, where the family will receive friends on Friday, October 25, 2019, from 6 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, New Birth Fellowship Ministries, Richmond, Virginia, at 1 p.m. Interment in Dale Memorial Park, Chesterfield, Virginia, on Monday, October 28, 2019, at 1 p.m.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Bruce C. Gottwald Jr., son of former NewMarket chief, among three killed in Kansas truck crash
-
Move over, Honeycrisp: This new apple is hitting grocery stores soon, and it's a game changer
-
Megyn Kelly goes home to Fox News — and trashes NBC News over Matt Lauer
-
Sugar Shack Donuts investor files $2.5M suit against doughnut chain founder
-
A chapter in U.S. history along the Rappahannock for $1.1 million
Remembering Loved Ones
SUNSET MEMORIAL PARK 1 plot, B-41-3, 1 headstone, 1 opening & closing fee. $4,000. 804-484-4881