DOTY, Albert Edgar Jr., passed away July 19, 2019, at the age of 72. He leaves behind his wife, Andrea; son, Matthew (Sandy) Doty; daughter, Crystal Doty; and grandson, Joshua (Amanda) McNeil; along with sisters, Dora Doty and Inez Mann; brothers, Ted Doty, Leonard Doty, Kenneth Doty, Alan Doty; brother-in-law, Tom (Kathy) Lyczak; and many nieces and nephews. He was a man of many facets and loved his family above anything. He proudly served his country in Vietnam and in his words "Always a Marine." He cherished his cats, BW and Max and was a protector of any animal in need. He would lend a hand to anyone who asked for his help or who he thought needed help. A lifelong carpenter and painter, he could fix anything (wood glue was his friend). He never met a power tool he didn't like. Baseball was his sport. "Go Nationals." A perfect day for him was sitting on the front porch of a cabin in the mountains taking in the view. So pour a glass of your favorite beverage (his was Jack and Coke), find your perfect spot and raise a glass to Poppy. A memorial ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local animal shelter in his name.