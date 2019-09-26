DOUGHTEN, Edith Hayes, of Loretto, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Otis F. "Buddy" Doughten; her daughter and son-in-law, Dale and Rob Pitts of Midlothian; two grandchildren, Meredith Mann of Brooklyn, N.Y. and Marshall Pitts of Richmond; a sister, Annie Landman; and brother, Earl Hayes. Edith was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church for over 50 years, but was more recently welcomed by the Enon Baptist Church family. She was a former member of the local Gideons Women's Auxillary. Edith was a devoted caregiver to all. A service celebrating Edith's life will be held at noon on Saturday, September 28, 2019, in the Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock. The family will receive friends Saturday, from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Bethlehem Baptist Church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Gideon's International.View online memorial