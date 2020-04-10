DOUSTOUT, Gaynelle Ruth Britton, 75, of Varina, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar R. Britton Sr. and Ada V. Britton; and her brother, Edgar R. Britton Jr. "Bubba." Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Gilbert Doustout Jr.; children, Jennifer Nolte and Jeffrey Doustout (Teena); grandchildren, Michael David Nolte Jr. (Chrystina), Matthew D. Nolte (Mallory), Holly A. Doustout, Ashleigh E. Doustout, Brooke R. Doustout; great-grandchildren, Marshall Nolte, Micah Nolte, Asher Nolte and Mace Nolte; and siblings, Betty Maier (Larry) and Kenneth Britton (Linda). Due to the current government order, there will not be a public visitation or a chapel service. A graveside service will be held at Washington Memorial Park on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. with social distancing regulations in place. Only 10 family members are allowed graveside, please remain in your vehicles or standing beside it for the duration of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for a plant or a tree that can be planted by Gaynelle's grandchildren for a memorial celebration at a later date.View online memorial
