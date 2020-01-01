DOVEL, Nicholas "Nick" Wayne, was born in Alexandria, Va., on May 20, 1978. He passed away in Henrico, Va., in December 2019. He is survived by his parents, Wayne and Bobbie Dovel of Spotsylvania, Va.; and his sister, Kelly Adams (Dean, Danielle and Sydney) of Spotsylvania, Va. Nick grew up in Woodbridge, Va. He later moved to Spotsylvania, Va., to be near family. Nick eventually moved to the Richmond, Va. area for employment. Nick had a soft heart. He was a hard worker. He was a doting uncle. Nick was truly a good son, brother, uncle and friend. He will be deeply missed, always loved and forever remembered. A private burial service will take place at Laurel Hill Memorial Park in Spotsylvania, Va. Please continue to keep our Nick in your thoughts and prayers.View online memorial
DOVEL, NICHOLAS "NICK"
To plant a tree in memory of NICHOLAS DOVEL as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.