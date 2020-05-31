DOWDY, Gloria Brown, 83, of Florham Park, N.J. and formerly of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away on March 25, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Ray and Mae Hannah Collins Brown and was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Joseph Dowdy. She is survived by her daughters, Kendra Latorre (Robert) of Chatham, N.J. and Sandra Gersten (David) of Silver Spring, Md.; and grandchildren, Gianna and Elena Latorre and Phoebe, Liam, Michael, David and Gabriel Gersten. Gloria was born on May 30, 1936 in Iaeger, West Virginia. After graduating high school, she moved to Richmond, where she began working and shortly thereafter met the love of her life, Joe Dowdy. They married in 1961 and began what would be a lifetime journey of love, loyalty, caring, unwavering support and companionship. She enjoyed raising their children and taking care of her home, especially her flowers and gardens. While living in Mechanicsville, she was an active member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, and process to a graveside service to be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, at Signal Hill Memorial Park, with the Rev. Jay Kelchner officiating. Those attending are asked to practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Alzheimer's Association.View online memorial
