DOWDY, Horace, of Varina, was welcomed into the arms of Christ on November 13, 2019. Born July 26, 1926, he was predeceased by the love of his life, Lois Williams Dowdy; eight brothers and three sisters. A veteran of the U.S. Navy in WWII, he came home and began working for Reynolds Metals Company, retiring after over 35 years. He was a Past Master of both Thomas and Davis and Varina Lodges, as well as Past District Deputy of Masonic District 15 B. He was the last surviving member of the dedicated group of men who built the education building at Hardy Central Baptist Church. He started the Shalom Sunday School Class that continues today. Throughout his adult life, he was sought-after for his sage advice as well as business acumen. He is survived by his children, Joanne, Cheryl (Jerry Ligon) and Horace; grandchildren, Amy (Ricky Moore), Emily (Paul Berczes), Chad Ligon (Jennifer) and Tim Ligon (Nicole); great-grandchildren, Kayla, Helena, Heidi, Paul, Avalyn, Kenzie and Coralie; and great-great-grandchildren, Berkley and Bryson; sister-in-law, Agnes; many nieces, nephews and devoted friends. A memorial service at the Masonic Home Chapel, 500 Masonic Ln., Richmond, Va., will be held Sunday, November 17, at 2 p.m.; reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.