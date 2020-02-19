DOWDY, William "Eric" Sr., age 79, was called home to be with the Lord on February 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Dessie Dowdy; wife, Cary P. Dowdy; sister, Lovelle Kichta; and brother, Samuel Lee Dowdy. Eric is survived by his children, Karen and Wayne both of Richmond and Billy (Debbie) Dowdy of Mississippi; sister, Linda (Lars) Honan of Florida; grandchildren, Meredith, William, Thomas, Jessica; and three stepgrandchildren, many nieces and nephews and great-grandchildren, all of whom he loved very much. Eric served the Lord as a lifetime member and as a deacon of Hardy Central Baptist Church. He enjoyed playing the piano and singing with the Hardy Central Ramblers, where they entertained at nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Eric ministered at correctional facilities and was devoted to the Meals on Wheels program. Traveling was one of his many passions in which he loved experiencing God's beautiful earth. Eric worked for the U.S. Postal Service and retired after 32 years. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 21, at 10 a.m. at Hardy Central Baptist Church, 4655 Darbytown Rd. Interment will be in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice or to Hardy Central Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
