DOWELL, Claude Melvin Jr., 77, of Ashland, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He was a retired truck driver and employee of Richmond Harley-Davidson. Melvin was predeceased by his parents, Claude Melvin Dowell and Mary Elizabeth Dowell. He is survived by his wife, Madeline Dameron Dowell; brother, Marshall E. Dowell Sr.; stepchildren, Pamela D. Cockrell (Mark) and Paul V. Riviello Sr. (Kris); stepgrandchildren, Allison Cockrell, Paul V. Riviello Jr. and Devan Cockrell (Cheyenne). Melvin is also survived by his niece, Kimberly Dowell Spike (Steve); and nephew, Marshall E. Dowell Jr.; great-nieces, Fairan and Georgia Spike; and great-nephews, Jacob and Tanner Dowell. The family received friends on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, Mechanicsville, Va., from 6 to 8 p.m. and funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 12 noon at the funeral home. Burial will be private.View online memorial
