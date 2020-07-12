DOWGEWICZ, Jane Grey Meoni, 93, of Richmond, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Leonard P. Dowgewicz; and grandson, Matthew Dowgewicz. She is survived by her children, L. Keith Dowgewicz (Patricia), Cindy Dowgewicz-Hordyk (Kenneth), Elizabeth D. Swartz (Timothy Cecil); four grandchildren, Ericca Leonti, Christopher Hordyk, Meredith Swartz and Clayborne Swartz; and three great-granddaughters, Gabriella, Kayla and Lindsey. Jane was a graduate of John Marshall High School in Richmond, Va. In her early years, she worked as a secretary for Travelers' Insurance Company, but left her job to raise their three children. She returned to the workforce in various capacities within Henrico County Schools for 15 years, finishing her career as a teacher's aide for children with special needs. She will always be remembered as an outgoing person full of life and spirit who made a friend wherever she went. She was gifted with a beautiful singing voice and her love of music was infectious. Jane was one of the most giving people from her early years working with Meals on Wheels to contributions to impoverished communities in the western part of the state. She loved music, sewing, gardening, family, had a passion for helping others and continued to give fully to others in the last days of her life. She and her husband were original members of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Richmond and were devoted to their faith. She was a loving wife and tireless caregiver, a devoted mother and grandmother whose generosity and unconditional love will live on in those lives she touched. We extend our deepest appreciation to those at Heartland Hospice Care (Richmond, Va.) and The Cottages at Spring Arbor for their exceptional care and support. A memorial service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Road, Richmond, Va. 23229 (www.stmarysrichmond.org) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org). Condolences may be left at www.woodyfuneral homeparham.com.View online memorial
