DOWNES, Robert "Bobby" Choate III, entered this world August 23, 1970, and departed August 12, 2019. Predeceased by his father, Robert Downes Jr., he is survived by his mother, Sharon Bundy Morrison and her husband, Theodore Morrison Jr., of Richmond, Virginia. Also remaining to mourn his passing are his brother, Matthew Patrick Morrison and Matthew's fiancee, Jennifer van Gelder, of Orlando, Florida. Other family members include a great-aunt, Julia Ann Onley; and many cousins. A special relative, Scott Perry, had been of great assistance and guidance to him. As a child, Bobby displayed proficiency in mechanics and construction. After attending Menchville High School in Newport News, Virginia, he took drafting courses at the College of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. He became a skilled carpenter, which was his primary occupation throughout his life. As a talented mimic, he entertained others with his witty impressions. Bobby enjoyed boating and fishing, living and working on his grandparents' farm, learning about nature, working on his bicycles and playing with his furry friends, Max, Roxie, Faith, Frisco, Black Jack and Butters. Bobby will rest beside the person he loved the most, his grandfather, William Woodley Bundy Sr., in New Hollywood Cemetery, Elizabeth City, North Carolina. A memorial service is being planned. If inclined to do so, please make contributions in his memory to your local SPCA.