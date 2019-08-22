DOWNEY, Peter Leicester Sr., 81, of Colonial Heights, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019. He was born February 9, 1938, to the late Porter and Frances Dennis Downey. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Patricia McCaffrey; and his brother, Porter Downey. Peter is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nancy Vaughan Downey; two sons, Peter L. Downey Jr. and wife, Shannon and Christopher Downey and wife, Christina; two grandsons, Benjamin Downey and Sailor Downey; two granddaughters, Marguerite Downey and Tess Downey; sister, Priscilla Doeppe; and many other loving nieces and nephews. Peter served in the United States Army. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Colonial Heights. Peter worked for many years as the building, grounds and security superintendent at John Tyler Community College and served on the Colonial Heights School Board. A memorial visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Petersburg/Colonial Heights SPCA. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.View online memorial