DOWNING, Louise Redd, a resident of Lakewood Retirement Community, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020, at the age of 91. Louise was born on November 23, 1928, in Martinsville, Va., to Thomas Barksdale Sr. and Iza Barksdale (Ryan) Redd. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph F. A. Downing Jr.; and her six siblings. She is survived by her son, Alex Downing; daughter, Betsy Plaugher and husband, Matt; cherished grandchildren, Sarah Whetstone, Jack Plaugher, Kyle Plaugher, Nick Olson and Beck Downing, all of Richmond, Va. She also leaves behind numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Louise was a 1950 graduate of Longwood College and a former member of the Buena Vista Presbyterian Church. A private celebration of her life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Buena Vista Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 406, Buena Vista, Va. 24416.View online memorial
