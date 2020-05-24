DOWNS, Ann Catherine, formerly known as Ann Mckown, was born September 2, 1943 and passed April 29, 2020. Ann worked with Estes Express Lines and retired with Central Fidelity/Wachovia Bank. She was known for her love of animals and nature, and passion for history. She is survived by two daughters, Joan and Christine; six grandchildren, Jessica, Kash, Ian, Zachary, Nicolas and Anthony; and her partner, Michael. Family will gather this fall for a Celebration of Life.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Northam signals coming order on wearing masks
-
WATCH NOW: Northam 'hopeful' students will return to school in fall; read what local school districts are considering
-
WATCH NOW: A small barbecue joint is determined not to become the latest restaurant to close permanently because of coronavirus
-
'We could very well lose our restaurant in two months' — Richmond restaurants say they could crumble without more leadership from city
-
WATCH NOW: Richmond startup awarded $354 million federal contract to make ingredients for COVID-19 drugs
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Lot #997-1, asking $1500. Call 804-833-6028
Washington Memorial - 2 burial sites,present value $10,000, will sell both for $5,000. Will …