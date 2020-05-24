DOWNS, ANN

DOWNS, Ann Catherine, formerly known as Ann Mckown, was born September 2, 1943 and passed April 29, 2020. Ann worked with Estes Express Lines and retired with Central Fidelity/Wachovia Bank. She was known for her love of animals and nature, and passion for history. She is survived by two daughters, Joan and Christine; six grandchildren, Jessica, Kash, Ian, Zachary, Nicolas and Anthony; and her partner, Michael. Family will gather this fall for a Celebration of Life.

