DOYLE, ANNAMAY

DOYLE, Mrs. Annamay Finn, born May 9, 1936 in New York, New York, passed away June 22, 2020, in Ridgewood, New Jersey. Beloved wife of John L. Doyle Sr.; loving mother of Kelly Massey (William) of Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey and John L. Doyle Jr. of Chicago, Illinois. She was also the cherished grandmother of Megan Massey, William Massey and Anna Doyle. A graduate of the College of St. Elizabeth in Morristown, New Jersey, she was a resident of Richmond for 53 years and a parishioner at St. Bridget Catholic Church and a volunteer at Little Sisters of the Poor. Interment will be private and held at a later date.View online memorial
