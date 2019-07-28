DRAGAN, Pauline Conner, died on Monday, July 22, 2019, in Kernersville, N.C., at the age of 91. A private prayer service was held for the family. Pauline was born August 20, 1927, in Roanoke, Va., to Ernest Robert Conner and Mary Catherine Blackwell Conner. After completing accounting studies at National Business College, she moved to Richmond, Va. She met John Dragan Jr. of St. Clair, Pa., and they married in 1957. Pauline and John lived in Richmond until they moved to Kernersville in 2018. She was predeceased by her husband, John; and sister, Deanne Conner Koontz. Pauline is survived by her children, Yvonne Dragan, Michael Dragan and Tanya Lovin; her son-in-law, Jeff Lovin; and her grandchildren, John Henry Jackson, Fletcher Jackson and Tyler Lovin. Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to St. Bridget Church of Richmond, Va., would be greatly appreciated.View online memorial