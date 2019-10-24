DRAHMS, Kenneth Robert, 66, of Chesterfield, Va., went to heaven on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, after a hard fight with a sudden illness. He was a loving husband, father, Papa, uncle and friend who will be missed dearly by all. Ken was born in Buffalo, N.Y., on April 13, 1953. Ken and Sandy moved to Chesterfield, Va., in 1978, bringing many relatives with them. Ken taught 36 years for Chesterfield County Public Schools as an industrial arts teacher, making a forever impact on the students he taught. Ken is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Sandy Drahms; two sons, Kevin Drahms (Jessica) and Ryan Drahms (Brandy); two grandchildren, KC and Audra Drahms; beloved pet, Buddy; and a host of other relatives and friends. Ken was an avid outdoorsman taking any opportunity to hike in the Shenandoah, Pocahontas, Alaska, Letchworth and just recently, Yellowstone. He was a beautiful craftsman who could make anything out of wood and passed this legacy onto his two sons. He was a loving Papa, supporting every baseball game, tractor pull and dance recital and filling days with snow monsters and purple ice cream. Ken always had a smile on his face and a funny joke to tell making friends with each person he met. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 2, at 11 a.m. at Bethia United Methodist Church, 10700 Winterpock Road, Chesterfield. The family will receive friends following the service at Pocahontas State Park at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the State or National Park Service.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
SUNSET MEMORIAL PARK 1 plot, B-41-3, 1 headstone, 1 opening & closing fee. $4,000. 804-484-4881