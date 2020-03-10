DRAKAPOL, JAMES SR.

DRAKAPOL, James V. Sr., 86, of Highland Springs, went to be with the Lord Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother and two sisters. James is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ruth A. Drakapol; four children, Gina Drakapol, Marcie DuVall (Lewis), Joan Bragg (Ward) and James Drakapol Jr.; three grandchildren, Joe DuVall, Kim Shearon and Amanda Hall; seven great-grandchildren, Tyler, Makayla, Lexi, Carlos, Jonathan, Dylan and Christian; brothers-in-law, Bill Smith (Peggy) and John Smith (Linda); sisters-in-law, Joan Wright (Carlton), Betty Dale Martin (Charles), Phyllis Owens and Wilma Oakes; special "children by other parents," Ron Bolton and Debbie Bouscher (Gene); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He retired after 33 years of service as a firefighter with the City of Richmond. Services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 (today), at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park.View online memorial
