DRANCHAK, Alan Dale, 62, of Sandston, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020. He is survived by his sister, Sandra Dranchak; an aunt, Rose Martin; his goddaughter, Lindsey Heller, her husband, Luke and their son, Kason; and several cousins. In light of the current healthcare crisis and restrictions, there will be no service held but there will be a gathering in the future for a remembrance of life. Notice will be provided when that is scheduled should you wish to attend. It is requested that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project or a local animal shelter or rescue of your choice, in his honor.View online memorial
