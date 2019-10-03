DRAUCKER, Robert Garland "Bob," age 75, of Midlothian, Va., passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. He was born on May 23, 1944, in Richmond, Va. He was predeceased by his wife, Jessica Leone Draucker; his parents, Garland Love Draucker and Cora Dewberry Draucker; and his sister, Betty Lou Draucker. Bob was the owner of Antique Clock Restorations for over forty years, where he worked as a clockmaker specializing in the repair and restoration of antique clocks. He was a member of the National Association of Watch & Clock Collectors, Inc. and served in leadership roles on the local and national levels. A graduate of John Marshall High School, Bob attended Richmond Professional Institute. Prior to forming his own business, he worked as a mechanical engineer. In his youth, he was a member of the All Saints Choir of Men and Boys. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 3, at 6:30 p.m. at The Pentecostals of Richmond Church, 2200 Pickens Road, Richmond.View online memorial