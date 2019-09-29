DREELIN, Josephine "Josie" Layton (nee Grosso), age 90, died on September 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Leroy E. Layton and Andrew M. Dreelin III; and her daughters, Donna Gail Layton and Carol Marie Layton. Josie is survived by four children, Joanne Mead (Bob), Marcia Stumpf (Walter), Greg Layton, Chris Layton (Lindsay); 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, one of which is her namesake. Josie was the quintessential Italian mother and grandmother, a consummate cook and homemaker who adored her family and was the happiest when surrounded by them. Family was the most important thing to her. One of her greatest joys was the musical talents of her children and grandchildren and listening to them sing and play their instruments. Even though raising her six children and helping raise grandchildren was her life's focus, Josie returned to the workforce for over 10 years at the University of Richmond to help send her brood through college. She really enjoyed her years working at U of R, especially when interacting with the students. Josie was a longtime member of St. Edward Catholic Church. There, she provided support to grieving fellow parishioners as part of the former Befrienders group and also participated in CARITAS and Cursillo, as well as other church groups. She deeply loved her church and her faith, which is where she found her strength. Josie was also very involved in volunteering at St. Edward School when her six children attended there through the '60s and '70s. It was at St. Edward where she developed many of her lifelong and closest friendships. Josie also delivered for Meals on Wheels on a regular basis. Josie enjoyed the latter part of her life at Westminster Canterbury, where she made many new friends and enjoyed numerous activities. Her favorites included creating beautiful objects in the clay studio, attending fitness classes, events at the theatre and being part of The Jersey Girls. Josie was a kind, gentle soul with a quick wit. Even through all of her challenges the past several years, she never complained and maintained a tremendous sense of humor. This demeanor endeared her to many people. The family would like to thank all of her caregivers at Westminster Canterbury for their compassion toward our mother and the great care they provided to her over the years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Edward Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Drive, North Chesterfield, Va., on Thursday, October 3, at 10:30 a.m. This will be preceded by visitation with the family beginning at 9 a.m. in the church narthex. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Edward Catholic Church or the Westminster Canterbury Foundation.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Virginia tax refund checks are in the mail. Don't toss out this envelope.
-
UPDATED WITH PHOTOS: Kehinde Wiley sculpture unveiled in Times Square, will be permanently installed in Richmond in December
-
AP correction: Liberty University's accreditor reviewing reports about Jerry Falwell Jr.
-
Virginia State Police: All of Warren County's top officials charged in embezzlement probe
-
'Sort of like Mayberry': Virginia town of Front Royal is rocked by economic development scandal