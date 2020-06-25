DRESSLER, Franklin Charles, "Spike," 87, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord in Carolina Blue Heaven, Friday, May 15, 2020. Retired from C&P Telephone and was an active member of Fairmount Christian Church. Original service schedueld for Thursday, June 25, has been moved to 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Rd. Friends and family will visit together following the service.View online memorial
