DRINKWATER, Dorothy May, 86, of Henrico, gained her wings on Monday, March 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Drinkwater; parents, Jack and Luray Tyler; and brothers, Vincent and Curtis Tyler. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Donna Dance (Jack), Larry Drinkwater (Debbie), Wayne Drinkwater (Ann), Theresa McLaughlin, Cynthia Cherry, Darryl Drinkwater, Diana Drinkwater-Lawson (Freddie); 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the doctors and staff with At Home Care Hospice, Rev. Reese Washington Jr., as well as Nelsen Funeral Home for their loving care and support. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 20, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 21, at 1 p.m. in Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, Va. 23150.View online memorial
