DRIVER, Stephen "Steve" J., 62, passed away on August 8, 2019, after fighting a warrior's battle against esophageal cancer for three years. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Michelle; parents, Joe and Mae Driver; sister, Joyce Watkins (Wayne) and family; daughter, Emily Grady (Josh); granddaughter, Lily; cousin, Joey Driver (Elizabeth) and family; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Suhr (Bill) and family, Susan Oakes and family; and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his birth parents, Jack and Annie Mae Driver; his brother, Bobby Driver; and Emily's mother, Paige Tucker. Steve was born on April 4, 1957, in Emporia, Va. As a young teenager, he moved to the Virginia Home for Boys in Richmond, where he met many of his lifelong friends and brothers. He graduated from J.R. Tucker High School in 1976, where he played football and excelled at track. In 1982, Steve graduated from VCU with a degree in business. Steve had a wide variety of passions in life, including making art, camping and riding his Honda Goldwing motorcycle on beautiful summer days. Above all, he loved his family, friends and his country. Steve was a unique and unforgettable man and he will be sorely missed, but the impact he had on so many lives will live on forever. Services will be held at Skipwith Baptist Church, 1900 Skipwith Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229, on Thursday, August 15. Family visitation at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m. with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial donations to the Virginia Home for Boys and Girls.