DRUM, David Elam, born June 26, 1933, in Richmond, Virginia, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Pinnacle Living, Cedarfield, in Henrico, Va. He was the son of Dr. Elam Adolphus Drum and Mattie Walker Drum; and is survived by his wife of nearly 62 years, Catherine Swezey Drum; son, John Fenton Drum and his wife, Kristin Zeller Drum; son, Robert Elam Drum and his wife, Grace Eunyop Drum; grandsons, Robbie David Drum and James Elam Drum; and a daughter, Martha Elizabeth Drum. He is also survived by his brothers, Charles Monroe Drum and his wife, Laura Clausen Drum and John Ferguson Drum and his wife, Ann Hart Drum. David graduated in 1950 from John Marshall High School, where he played in the band and the orchestra, and served as Senior Class President. Following high school, he earned an undergraduate degree in premedical studies from Washington and Lee University, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa, Alpha Omega Alpha and received the Robinson Award for achievement in mathematics and the sciences. He completed his Doctor of Medicine degree at Harvard Medical School in June 1958, when he and Catherine were married. Immediately thereafter, he joined the U.S. Navy and spent a year as ship's doctor aboard Troop Ship APA38 deployed in the Mediterranean. He spent an additional two years at the U.S. Naval Medical Research Institute in Bethesda, Maryland. Next, Catherine and David returned to Boston, where David began training in radiology at Peter Bent Brigham Hospital and completed research documented in his thesis for the completion of his Ph.D. in biochemistry at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. At the Brigham, he was recruited to work in a new nuclear medicine program focused upon nuclear imaging. He served as Director of the Radioassay Laboratory and as the Radiation Safety Officer. He joined other nuclear imaging physicians to teach an annual postgraduate course in nuclear imaging. His interest and work related to alcoholism won for him appointment as a Research Career Development awardee from the National Institute on Alcoholism. Dr. Drum also worked as a Staff Physician in the VA Boston Health Care System's nuclear medicine program. In the Wellesley community David was an active member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church and promoted the teaching of science as a member of the Wellesley Public Schools Science Committee. He enjoyed hiking in the New England mountains and playing the clarinet, saxophone and tennis. David will be buried in Hollywood Cemetery with a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to All Saints Episcopal Church in Richmond, Va.View online memorial
