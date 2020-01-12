DRUMMOND, Milton D. Jr., 88, of Henrico, Va., was presented with the gift of eternal life on December 25, 2019. Left to cherish his memory are Patsy L. Drummond, his wife of 66 years; children, David M. Drummond and Kathryn Drummond Carson; grandchildren, Ryan Williams, Gregory Carson, Nicholas Carson, Jeremy Carson and Margaret Carson; one great-grandchild; and one brother. Milton served 25 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel after serving in both the Korean and Vietnam conflicts and having been awarded two bronze stars, one with combat "V." The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. Interment will take place on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Rd., Triangle, Va. 22172.View online memorial
DRUMMOND, MILTON
Service information
Jan 14
Visitation
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Woody Funeral Home - Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA 23229
Jan 15
Graveside Service
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
11:00AM-11:30AM
Quantico National Cemetery
18424 Joplin Road
Triangle, VA 22172
