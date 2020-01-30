DUCKWORTH, Lois "Loi" Maxcey, 97, formerly of Fredericksburg, Va., went to be with the Lord on January 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Otis T. Duckworth; and daughter, Diane D. Bryant. She is survived by her daughter, Jeannine D. Korb (Donnie) of Glen Allen; six grandchildren, Matt Bryant, Jamie Bryant, Andrew Bryant (Sarah), Becky Korb, Danny Korb (Brittany) and Angie Korb; five great-grandchildren, Caden Korb, Danica Korb, Logan Korb, Ryan Korb and Brooks Bryant; and a host of other relatives and friends. Lois had a love for children and babysat for many years. She also had a passion for cooking and sewing, and she spent her lifetime doing for others. She enjoyed vacationing at Disney World with her family and conquered the "It's a Small World" ride. Lois' favorite time of year was Christmas, and she always made it memorable for her family and friends. She was a devout Christian and an active member of Fairview Baptist Church in Fredericksburg, Va. Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Wood Funeral Service, 28868 Highway 49, Chase City, Va. 23924, The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Wood Funeral Service, Chase City, is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.woodfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
