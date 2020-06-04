DUDLEY, Lillie "Penny" Pennington, 90, of Richmond, Va., passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Merle Bland Dudley; her parents, Walter F. and Lillie H. Pennington; brothers, W. Fred Pennington and W. Clifford Pennington; and sisters, Helen P. Latham and Ilene P. Monk. She is survived by her son, Carter Bland Dudley (Jody) of Richmond, Va.; daughter, Jane Merle Dudley of Richmond, Va.; and sister, Marie P. Humes of Austin, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on June 5, at Historic Christ Church Burying Ground. Condolences may be made to the family at www.Blileys.com.View online memorial
