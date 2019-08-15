DUFF, Dr. James Scott Jr., 88, of Richmond, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. He was preceeded in death by his father, James Scott Duff Sr.; his mother, Ethel McLaughlin Duff; and his brother, Charles Ferrell Duff. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara Ford Duff; daughters, Sheryl Duff Highfill (Sam) and Barbara Scott Duff; son, Dr. James Scott Duff III (Cheryl); brother, Karl Lamar Duff (Pam); and grandchildren, James Scott Duff IV, Christopher Robert Duff, Jacob Tillman Highfill and Samantha Stewart Highfill. Scott was born in Smithfield, Va., and graduated from Warren County High School in Front Royal, Va., then attended the College of William & Mary before obtaining his DDS from the Medical College of Virginia. Following his marriage to Barbara and graduation, he served as a dentist in the U.S. Navy, based in Pensacola, Fla., and Honolulu, Hawaii, and then upon completion of active duty, they returned to Richmond and Scott established his private dental practice on Grove Avenue. He continued to serve in the Naval Reserve until 1991, achieving the rank of Commander. He retired from his dental practice in 2000. Scott was an active member of the community and served in many organizations throughout his life. These included West Richmond Rotary (President and Fenton M. Parkinson award winner in 1994), the Gentry of Richmond (President), Salvation Army Board, the Jaycees and the Richmond Dental Society. He also served as a part-time clinical instructor at MCV. He was a longtime member of River Road Presbyterian Church, where he served as a Deacon and Elder. Scott loved spending time with family and friends telling stories and sharing laughter. He played drums in the Willam & Mary marching band and returned to play in the alumni band. He was an avid reader, loved sailing and was skilled at woodworking. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, at River Road Presbyterian Church, 8960 River Road, Richmond, Va. The service will be followed by a reception at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to River Road Presbyterian Church or to the Rotary Club of West Richmond Foundation at P.O. Box 7267, Richmond, Va. 23221.View online memorial