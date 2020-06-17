DUFFER, Patricia Dyer, 88, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald W. Duffer; her parents, Roy J. and Nida P. Dyer; and her son, Peter Christopher Hewitt. She is survived by her son, Mike Hewitt (Pam); daughters, Barbara Catlett (Sonny) and Kathy Praught (Ray); seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Patti grew up in Richmond, attended St. Paul's Catholic Church and graduated salutatorian from St. Gertrude High School. After graduation, she attended the College of New Rochelle in New York. She worked at Wheat First Securities and retired after 28 years of service. She was a faithful servant and member of St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church for 50 years and a choir member for 40. She was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling, loved music, animals, college football and never met a sweet she didn't like. The family would like to thank her friends, the assisted living staff at Our Lady of Hope and her hospice caregivers for their love, prayers and care. Funeral and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Alzheimer's Association or the Richmond SPCA.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Police vehicle strikes protesters in Richmond
-
RPD: Four guns seized, multiple people detained and one arrested after confrontation at Lee statue early Friday
-
WATCH NOW: Statue of Jefferson Davis torn down on Monument Avenue
-
WATCH NOW: 'Ready to move in a new direction': Stoney forces resignation of Richmond police chief
-
On the Appalachian Trail, thru-hikers defy requests to leave as they seek refuge from a rapidly-changing world