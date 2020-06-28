DUFFEY, Eldridge Davis "Dave," 80, of Sandston, stepped into the presence of his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Duffey; his mother, Cora Newcomb Duffey; and his father, Preston Davis Duffey. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Janie Langford Duffey; two daughters, Gloria and Stephanie; two grandsons, Michael Babich and Seth Blanck; two sisters, Pearlie Carter (Charley) and Bonnie Dunkley (Harrison); one niece and several nephews as well as a multitude of wonderful relatives and friends. Dave was born on July 7, 1939, in Clover, Va. He met Janie in second grade; they reconnected and married on August 19, 1959 and lived in Scottsburg, Va. Six and a half years later, they moved to Richmond, Va., and eventually settled in Sandston, Va. Dave was an active member in each church his family attended: teaching Sunday school classes, playing on softball teams, leading AWANA groups, serving others as a deacon, showcasing his musical abilities through singing and playing the guitar. While his daughters were young, Dave was a member of the country band "Bobby and the Shadows," he turned down a full-time job with another band as he realized he would be away from his family far too often. He enjoyed traveling with his family, from tent camping when his daughters were young to weeks in an RV and winters in Sarasota, Fla., after retiring from Philip Morris. Many weekends were spent fishing, earlier in a jon boat on the Chickahominy River and later on his bowrider boat on the York and Rappahannock Rivers he even converted Janie into a fishing enthusiast. The sweet couple enjoyed weekend get-aways as well as several cruises including their favorite to Alaska. Dave never met a stranger and enjoyed helping those in need. His family will miss his big ear-to-ear grins when celebrating the successes of his daughters and grandsons. A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Nelsen Funeral Home, located at 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. Join the family for visitation at 1 p.m. and the Celebration of Life service at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park located at 6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, Va. 23150. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association, The National Kidney Foundation or any charity of your choice. "The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well." -Ralph Waldo Emerson. Eldridge Davis "Dave" Duffey exemplified this idea in his life and in return, our Heavenly Father blessed him with true happiness, a loving family and wonderful memories.View online memorial
