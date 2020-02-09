DUFFEY, Julia, of Henrico, died Friday, January 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Preston Duffey; sons, Ronald and Carl; daughter, Brenda; granddaughter, Sandra; and son-in-law, Clarence Cameron. Surviving are her sons, Calvin, Floyd, Gordon (Vickie) and Charles (Kim); daughters, Rebecca Cameron and Linda Clark; 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and other loving relatives and caring friends. Julia was a devoted mother and grandmother. A funeral ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor Nursing Home.View online memorial
Service information
Feb 12
Funeral Ceremony
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
Feb 12
Visitation
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
