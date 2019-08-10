DUFRESNE, Jon Caryl, 79, of Fairfax, Virginia, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, August 3, 2019, surrounded by his family. Jon was born in Chicago, Illinois on November 17, 1939, to Caryl Alfred Dufresne and Dorothy Louise Dufresne (nee Jacobson). Because Jon's father was career military, Jon had the opportunity to live in Germany and Japan as he was growing up. He spent a short time in the Army before attending and graduating from the University of Delaware with a degree in civil engineering. He then worked as a traffic engineer for Delaware Department of Transportation, City of Albuquerque and for Virginia Department of Transportation. Jon is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janice Carolyn Dufresne; his daughter, Laura (Mark); his son, Jonathan (Maria); and his granddaughters, Kaylee and Ella. His greatest joy since moving to Fairfax was spending time playing with Ella (Kaylee is all grown up). His sense of humor and love of life will be missed by many. A visitation will be held at Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy., Chesterfield, Va., from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 11. A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled in Fairfax at a later date. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to either of the following: Wounded Warrior Project, H.A.P.P.E. Dog Rescue & Adoption or the American Lung Association.View online memorial