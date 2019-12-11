DUGGAN, Karen, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. She was born to the late Howard Beatty and Anna Marie Beatty on November 21, 1958, and was raised partly by Bernice Beatty, her stepmother. She was 61 years old. Karen graduated in 1977 from Benton Community High School in Van Horne, Iowa. She graduated from Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa with an associate's degree. Karen was a homemaker living in Highland Springs, Virginia, with Patrick Duggan, her husband of 33 years. She was fond of all things green, cooking, nature and singing Psalms and hymns. She passionately volunteered at a local elementary school through the early 2000s. In her later years, she struck fond relationships with caregivers Gayle and Linda. She brought joy and light to the lives she touched. She is survived by her husband; two children, Jonathan Duggan and Anna-Marie Barbour; and one grandchild, Aubriana Barbour; in addition to a number of other loving relatives and close friends. Karen's memorial visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, December 14, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Virginia 23230. Any flowers may be sent to Bliley's and any memorial donations may be sent to the offeror's choosing, in Karen's honor. A graveside memorial will take place in her hometown of Atkins, Iowa, in spring 2020, near her late father and mother.View online memorial