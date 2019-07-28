DUKE, Betty Lee, 89, passed away on July 24, 2019. She was born and raised in North Carolina, but spent her entire life in Richmond, Va. Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ernest P. Duke. They spent many happy years in the Lakeside community. After working at Life of Virginia and Christian Children's Fund, she served as a volunteer at Henrico Doctors' Hospital. She is survived by her children, Parker Duke (Beth Anne) and Beth Mercer (Gordon); five grandchildren, Lindsey Sicola (Tony), Joshua Nunn (Tori), Megan Nunn, Preston Duke and Hannah Mercer; and one great-grandchild, Ansel Nunn. With her outgoing personality, Betty never met a stranger, and though dementia stole her memories, it never took her sense of humor or gracious heart. Many thanks to the "angels" who work at Sunrise of Richmond. A private service will be held. "Always loving -- always loved."View online memorial