DUKE, Elsie Taylor, 93, of Henrico, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Elna Taylor. Elsie worked as a bookkeeper. She was a devoted member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church, as well as the Varina Ruritan Club. Left to cherish Elsie's memory are her husband of 65 years, David L. Duke; son, David T. Duke (Theresa); grandson, David J. Duke; brother, Herbert Taylor (Patricia); sister, Lillian Jones (Robert); and a host of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 1, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a service will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be made to www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Principal of Mary Munford Elementary tests positive for COVID-19 after computer distribution event
-
Northam faces criticism for Virginia Beach visit without a mask; COVID-19 cases increase by 495
-
Sen. Tim Kaine and wife Anne Holton test positive for COVID-19 antibodies
-
WATCH NOW: Northam says Virginians must wear masks in public buildings and businesses starting Friday
-
LANDEN, STEVEN
Remembering Loved Ones
Westhampton Memorial Park 6 prime lots adjacent to brick walkway to office, Patterson & …