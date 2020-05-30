DUKE, Elsie Taylor, 93, of Henrico, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Elna Taylor. Elsie worked as a bookkeeper. She was a devoted member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church, as well as the Varina Ruritan Club. Left to cherish Elsie's memory are her husband of 65 years, David L. Duke; son, David T. Duke (Theresa); grandson, David J. Duke; brother, Herbert Taylor (Patricia); sister, Lillian Jones (Robert); and a host of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 1, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a service will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be made to www.nelsenrichmond.com.

